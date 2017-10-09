VATLive > Blog > EU VAT > Netherlands reduced VAT rise to 9% - Avalara

Netherlands reduced VAT rise to 9%

  • Oct 9, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Netherlands reduced VAT rise to 9%

The new Dutch government has proposed increasing the reduced VAT rate from 6% to 9%.  The reduced VAT rate applies to basic foodstuffs, books, hair dresser services, swimming pool entrance, medicines, art, antiques, entry to museums, zoos, theatres and sports and a variety of other services. The likely implementation date is 1 January 2019.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte's government is putting forward the proposal as a ‘social level tax’. The VAT rise will help fund a simplification of the income tax brackets – from four to two.

The Dutch standard VAT rate of 21% will remain unchanged.

