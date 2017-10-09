Netherlands reduced VAT rise to 9%
- Oct 9, 2017 | Richard Asquith
The new Dutch government has proposed increasing the reduced VAT rate from 6% to 9%. The reduced VAT rate applies to basic foodstuffs, books, hair dresser services, swimming pool entrance, medicines, art, antiques, entry to museums, zoos, theatres and sports and a variety of other services. The likely implementation date is 1 January 2019.
Prime Minister Mark Rutte's government is putting forward the proposal as a ‘social level tax’. The VAT rise will help fund a simplification of the income tax brackets – from four to two.
The Dutch standard VAT rate of 21% will remain unchanged.
Need help with your Dutch VAT compliance?
Researching Dutch VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade.
Total results : 4
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
UK VAT Guide - Avalara
North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara
US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses