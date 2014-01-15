Netherlands reduces VAT bank guarantees for importers

Importers into the EU via the Netherlands may avoid the payment of Dutch import VAT at 21% through a highly attractive VAT deferment scheme. Known as an Article 23 License, it requires a special registration with the Dutch VAT office, plus the appointment of a special VAT Fiscal Representative. This is typically a tax lawyer or accountant ordinarily registered in the Netherlands.

Once registered, the importer should never have to actually make a cash payment of the import VAT. They simply make a record in their books, and report this in their Dutch VAT returns. Sales of goods to the rest of Europe will be VAT exempt as intra-community supplies, and sales to local Dutch VAT entities are nil VAT too under the VAT reverse charge rules.