Netherlands VAT filings 2014

From the start of 2014, many businesses VAT registered in the Netherlands will have to switch to a new filing system, SBR.

The new Standard Business Reporting (SBR) system will ease the burden on Dutch VAT filings, plus a range of other tax reports. VAT registered businesses will also be able to file Intra-community supply declarations.

Companies will be able to upload their information from their Electronic Resource Planning system electronically, meaning no more time spent filling in paper returns or completing forms online through the Internet. For companies intending to use this route, they will need to apply for a secure electronic line to the Dutch tax office.