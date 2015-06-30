New EC tax policy harmonisation plan

On 1 July 2015, the European Commission (EC) will launch a Structural Reform Support Service (‘Service’) to support EU Member States in reviewing and improving legislative, policy and administrative tax matters in their countries, to productively grow revenues and promote EU tax harmonisation.

The Service is being co-ordinated by VP Valdis Dombobrovskis, who is responsible for initiatives to deepen economic and monetary union, including fiscal convergence.

The Service’s focus will be to assist Member States in developing their VAT, income and corporate tax regimes and administration in accordance with EU best practices. It has been developed from the work and findings of major tax taskforce projects in Greece and Cyprus.

In establishing the Service, the EC wishes to ensure that it retains and promotes the knowledge and execution established in these reviews, and make ensure it is easily accessible to other Member States.