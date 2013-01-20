New German Tax Act introduces VAT compliance changes
- Jan 20, 2013 | Richard Asquith
At the end of last year, Germany approved a new Tax Act with a number of changes to the German VAT compliance regime.
The principal changes to German VAT compliance were as follows:
- Where the German reverse charge is being applied, invoices must clearly state that it is being used and that include the following phrase to indicate so: “Steuerschuldnerschaft des Leistungsempfängers”
- Provider of tours in German using the special tour operator margin scheme must clearly indicate on invoices that they are applying this system
- The correct VAT invoice disclosure rules is now to be the country of supply – reflecting the shift in the place of supply rules for services in 2010.
- The place of supply for services to VAT registered business for non-taxable activities is switched from the location of the supplier to the location of the customer.
- Invoices on intra-community supplies must be raised by the 15th of the month following the supply.
All of the above changes are effective from 1 January 2013.
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara