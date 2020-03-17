New Zealand COVID-19 GST payment delay applications

The New Zealand government has announced a NZ$12billion package to help businesses deal with the coronavirus epidemic. This includes a fund for various tax break measures. Follow Avalara’s live global coronavirus Covid-19 VAT measures tracker.

Businesses registered for Goods and Services Tax will be able to apply for a payment holiday backdated to 14 February 2020. Taxpayers must be able to clearly link any difficulties to problems caused by the pandemic.

The scheme will run for up to two years.