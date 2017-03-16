New Zealand GST update
- Mar 16, 2017 | Richard Asquith
New Zealand is to implement a number of changes to its GST Act which will come into force on 1 April 2017. These include:
- Extension of the Goods and Services Tax only registration regime for non-resident businesses to simplify compliance
- Easement of the partial exemption rules and calculation for large companies
- Limitations to the application of zero-rating on land-related services for non-residents clients
- Extension of zero-rating for exported boats and aeroplanes
