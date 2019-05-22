Nigeria split payment VAT e-commerce
- May 22, 2019 | Richard Asquith
The Nigerian Federal Inland Revenue Service has revealed plans to levy VAT on e-commerce transactions via bank payment split payments. The policy change comes as an ongoing tax amnesty has failed to deliver the tax revenues expected.
Split payments is a growing popular mechanism to clampdown on VAT fraud. It requires banks, credit card companies and other payment providers to withhold the VAT element on any transaction between a consumer and e-commerce merchant. The provider then remits the VAT directly to the government. It is already in place in Argentina, and attempts to introduce a blocked VAT account version in Poland is to be launched in September 2019
