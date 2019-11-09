Nigeria VAT update
- Nov 9, 2019 | Richard Asquith
The Nigerian Finance Bill was progressed to the next stage of its parliamentary review. It includes the following measures, which come into effect at the start of 2020.
- VAT rate rises from 5% to 7.5%
- Intangibles property becomes liable to VAT
- Extending the exempt status to basic foodstuffs
- Introducing a NGN 25million VAT registration threshold
- Raising infringement penalties
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara