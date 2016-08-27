VATLive > Blog > European News > Norway import VAT return - Avalara

Norway import VAT return

  • Aug 27, 2016 | Richard Asquith
Norway import VAT return

Norway has redesigned its VAT return for importers of goods to be able to declare and recover import VAT and therefore have not cash flow impact.

The VAT deferment treatment is increasingly popular in Europe, and aims to encourage importation and simplify cash flow risks.

The new return will come into force from 1 January 2017.

Need help with your Norwegian VAT compliance?



Researching Norwegian VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade. 

Find out more

Norway VAT news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/norway
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/norway
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/norway
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/norway
May-31-2022

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara