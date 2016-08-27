Norway import VAT return
- Aug 27, 2016 | Richard Asquith
Norway has redesigned its VAT return for importers of goods to be able to declare and recover import VAT and therefore have not cash flow impact.
The VAT deferment treatment is increasingly popular in Europe, and aims to encourage importation and simplify cash flow risks.
The new return will come into force from 1 January 2017.
