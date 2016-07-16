VATLive > Blog > European News > Norway low-value consignment relief - Avalara

Norway low-value consignment relief

  • Jul 16, 2016 | Richard Asquith
Norway low-value consignment relief

Norway has been cleared to continuing to operate its VAT and customs duties exemption for low-value packages imported into the country.

The exemption was reviewed by the European Free Trade Area, which Norway is a part of.

A local trade association, claiming the allowance was discriminatory and amounted to illegal state aid, brought a prosecution. But it was not upheld.

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara