Norway pushes home renters marketplace tax disclosures

Norway has taken a further step towards requiring P2P home rental marketplaces, such as Airbnb and HomeAway, to disclose the taxable activities of hosts on their websites.

The government has now opened a public consultation on how this could work, and builds on a sharing economy committee report at the end of 2017. This reviewed tax leakage from VAT and Income Tax bases.

The consultation will last until 1 June 2018.