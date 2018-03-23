Norway pushes home renters marketplace tax disclosures
- Mar 23, 2018 | Richard Asquith
Norway has taken a further step towards requiring P2P home rental marketplaces, such as Airbnb and HomeAway, to disclose the taxable activities of hosts on their websites.
The government has now opened a public consultation on how this could work, and builds on a sharing economy committee report at the end of 2017. This reviewed tax leakage from VAT and Income Tax bases.
The consultation will last until 1 June 2018.
