VATLive > Blog > VAT > Norway scraps e-book VAT July 2019 - Avalara

Norway scraps e-book VAT July 2019

  • Oct 10, 2018 | Richard Asquith
Norway scraps e-book VAT July 2019

Norway is to set the VAT rate on electronic books and new journals at zero percent from 1 July 2019. The measure is contained within the 2019 Budget now in parliament. Supplies of e-books and electronic publications are today subject to standard 25% Norwegian VAT, although paper books and specific publications on paper have been subject to VAT zero rating for many years.

Last week, the EU's Finance Ministers agreed to allow member states to harmonise their e-book VAT rates with the reduced or nil rates afforded to their printed equivalents.

The measure is subject to the approval of the European Free Trade Association's Surveillance Authority.

Click for free Norweigan VAT info

Need help with your Norwegian VAT compliance?



Researching Norwegian VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade. 

Find out more

Norway VAT news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/norway
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/norway
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/norway
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/norway
May-31-2022

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara
VATlive newsletter
Subscribe