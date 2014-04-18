OECD International VAT and GST Guidelines

The Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development are set to publish their latest global VAT and GST Guidelines. This comes from the OECD’s Committee on Fiscal Affairs, and sets the consumption tax model for countries around the world to adopt to ensure tax consistency and fairness.

The guidelines will restate much of the basic principles for VAT/GST on goods which are well rehearsed in the European Union and elsewhere. This will include the basic tenets of an efficient and fair sales tax regime, including:

Most of the new review will be concerned with the treatment of VAT on international services and intellectual property. The increasingly complex supply of services across borders makes it more challenging to understand the supplier and final consumer. For example, if a US HQ orders software from a provider in Canada, that is then tailored by another supplier in India but used by the US’ offices around the world, where is the point of consumption and destination? Which countries are due VAT?

This has required reviewing a number of influencers underpinning the service for so-called Multiple Location Entities, including: