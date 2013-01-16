OECD works to simplify global VAT and GST regimes

Part of the role of the Organisation of Economic Co-Operation and Development is to work towards the standardisation of global taxes around the world. This includes major consumption taxes, including Value Added Tax (VAT) and Goods and Services Tax (GST). In its latest update, the OECD has highlight the work of two key working groups, and the progress being made. This includes:

1 Where taxes are levied

For international supplies of services, it is not always clear in which country the VAT arises. This is known as the ‘place of supply’. For example, multinationals signing global service contracts for their worldwide subsidiaries cannot always easily allocate costs and determine if VAT/GST falls due and in which country.

2 VAT neutrality