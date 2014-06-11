Pakistan budget introduces GST and excise changes
- Jun 11, 2014 | Richard Asquith
Pakistan is introducing a number of minor changes to the Goods & Services Tax (GST) and Excise Duty regimes from July 2014. These were announced in the recent 2014/15 budget. Changes include:
- A simplified GST regime is to be introduced for the retail sector
- Federal Excise Duty (FED) on goods manufactured or imported into Pakistan will be cut from 19.5% to 18.5%
- FED is withdrawn where GST is now liable.
- A new Luxury Tax is to be introduced at 5% on certain goods, including expensive watches
