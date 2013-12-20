Paraguay 2014 VAT changes

The following amendments will be made to the Paraguayan VAT (Impuesto al valor agregado (IVA)) regime from 1 January 2014:

Export of basic agricultural goods exported will be entitled to a 50% refund on any input VAT

Goods subject to the reduced 5% VAT rate will no longer have an limit on the amount of input VAT that may be deducted. Such goods include: pharmaceuticals, leasing, debt interest and foodstuffs.

Basic agricultural good will no longer be VAT exempt; instead being subject the reduced VAT rate.

The standard VAT rate in Paraguay is 10%.