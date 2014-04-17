Paraguay extends VAT exemptions
Apr 17, 2014
Value Added Tax (Impuesto al valor agregado IVA) exemptions in Paraguay have been extend to a new range of products and services. VAT in Paraguay is charged at 10% standard rate, with a reduced rate of 5%.
New VAT exemptions on the following taxable supplies:
- Petrol and bio fuels
- Cultural and sport supplies from not-for-profit organizations, including political parties
- Electronic and printed books and newspapers
- Equipment and hardware for schools and universities
- Trading in shares and foreign currencies
- IT supplies for the benefit of children
