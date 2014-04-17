VATLive > Blog > VAT > Paraguay extends VAT exemptions - Avalara

Paraguay extends VAT exemptions

  • Apr 17, 2014 | Richard Asquith
Value Added Tax (Impuesto al valor agregado IVA) exemptions in Paraguay have been extend to a new range of products and services. VAT in Paraguay is charged at 10% standard rate, with a reduced rate of 5%.

New VAT exemptions on the following taxable supplies:

  • Petrol and bio fuels
  • Cultural and sport supplies from not-for-profit organizations, including political parties
  • Electronic and printed books and newspapers
  • Equipment and hardware for schools and universities
  • Trading in shares and foreign currencies
  • IT supplies for the benefit of children
