The European Commission has proposed required Payment Service Providers (PSP) to surrender details of cross-border e-commerce transactions from 1 January 2022. The aim is to help tackle over €5billion in annual VAT fraud by online merchants. The EC envisages member states being able to exchange this payment data to identify EU and non-EU sellers failing to declare VAT on cross-border B2C selling. The measure will affect the largest online PSP companies such as: PayPal; Klarna; WorldPay; Flattr; Square and Stripe. It comes as the EU also announced online marketplaces would take on VAT collections role for transactions on their platforms.

EU database for PSP VAT transaction data

The EC will create a central database for eligible PSP reporting, CESOP. This will only be accessible by member states tax authorities and Eurofisc – the network of tax experts provided for Member States to enhance their administrative cooperation in combating organised VAT fraud and especially carousel fraud. CESOP will be based on national systems to be created in each member state. PSP’s will be required to report 10 days after the end of each calendar quarter. The local tax authorities must then pass this data on to CESOP by the 15th of the month following the quarter end.



PSP VAT information requirements