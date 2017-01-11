VATLive > Blog > VAT > Peru cuts VAT to 17% - Avalara

Peru cuts VAT to 17%

  • Jan 11, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Peru has announced plans to reduce its standard VAT rate by 1% to 17% from 1 July 2017.

The measure has already been delayed several times in recent years as the country has failed to achieve matching tax collection targets.  The government is targeting a VAT rate of 15% eventually.  In addition to VAT, a 2% Municipal Sales Tax is levied on most taxable supplies.

The latest target, 7.2% tax revenues as a share of GDP, will be assessed on 1 May 2017 before the VAT cut is implemented.

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara