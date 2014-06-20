Peru extends VAT withdrawal regime on certain construction activities
- Jun 20, 2014 | Richard Asquith
The Peruvian tax office has confirmed that the VAT Impuesto General a las Ventas (IGV) Withdrawal regime will apply to the following construction activities:
- Install of electricity lines
- Urban constructions work
- Public building work
The Peruvian VAT Withdrawal system is used to control VAT fraud and defaults. It enable the government to take collected VAT from a tax payer’s bank account to offset against other existing tax debts.
