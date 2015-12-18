Poland 2% supermarket sales tax
- Dec 18, 2015 | Richard Asquith
The new Polish Law & Justice Party government has proposed a sales tax on larger retailers.
The tax would be levied at 2% on sales of retailers with stores above 250 square meters. This may be introduced on a tapering scale of between 0.5% and 2%.
The implementation date could be 1 January 2016 or later in the Spring
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara