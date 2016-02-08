VATLive > Blog > VAT > Poland acts on VAT fraud - Avalara

Poland acts on VAT fraud

  • Feb 8, 2016 | Richard Asquith
Poland has confirmed a range of measures to help reduce the growing problem of VAT fraud. These include:

  • Reducing the limit of B2B cash transactions to PLN 15,000
  • Introducing Standard Audit Files for Tax (SAF-T) in July 2016
  • Amalgamating the tax and customs authorities to help make audits and similar investigations more co-ordinated
