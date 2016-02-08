Poland acts on VAT fraud
- Feb 8, 2016 | Richard Asquith
Poland has confirmed a range of measures to help reduce the growing problem of VAT fraud. These include:
- Reducing the limit of B2B cash transactions to PLN 15,000
- Introducing Standard Audit Files for Tax (SAF-T) in July 2016
- Amalgamating the tax and customs authorities to help make audits and similar investigations more co-ordinated
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara