Poland blocks financial services VAT recovery on outsourced activities

Poland will no longer allow local subsidiaries of international financial services groups to reclaim input VAT on their Polish activities if directly linked to the parent's VAT exempt services.

A ruling by the Supreme Court this summer held that a Polish IT company which undertook outsourced administrative processes for its banking parent, from Slovakia, could not recover its VAT. This was on the basis that it related to an activity, financial services, which is exempt from Polish VAT, and in accordance with the EU VAT Directive.