Poland confirms retail tax
- May 29, 2016 | Richard Asquith
Poland has issued fresh details of its new retail tax on large stores and supermarkets. No implementation date has been announced.
Sales via the internet or at weekends will be exempted from the tax. The tax collected on the sales of medicines, domestic gas, coal, water, electricity and heating are deductible from personal income tax.
There will be a sliding scale to the new tax on stores:
- Sales below PLN 17 million per month are exempt
- PLN 17m to 170m per month at 0.8%
- Over PLN 170m per month at 1.4%
