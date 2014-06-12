Poland considers single VAT rate

Poland is reviewing combing its standard and reduced VAT rates to create a single rate for all taxable goods and services

The current Polish VAT rate is 23%, with reduced rates of 8% and 5%. Polish VAT was increased from 22% in January 2011. It is promising a Polish VAT rate cut back to 22% in 2016 or soon after.

This new proposal comes from the Finance Ministry with the idea of simplifying VAT compliance process. It is believed that the combined rate would be either 17% or 18%. Other countries, such as the Czech Republic, has put forward such plans but with no conclusion. It follows the original post-Soviet era countries’ plans for flat taxes which were rolled back following the start of the financial crisis in 2007.