Poland delays VAT split payments Jul 2018

The Polish Ministry of Finance has said it will delay the introduction of Split Payments until 1 July 2018. The anti-VAT fraud measure has already been delayed once since the original launch plan of 1 January 2018.

Split Payments is a measure requiring B2B customers to pay the VAT element of an invoice into a separate VAT Bank Account of their supplier. This account is supervised by the Polish Tax authorities, and generally may only be used to settle the supplier’s own VAT liabilities.

Split Payments is already used in Italy for certain public service supplies. Unlike Poland, the customer has to pay the VAT element directly to the tax authorities.