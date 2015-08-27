Poland new VAT return
- Aug 27, 2015 | Richard Asquith
The new VAT-7 Polish VAT return has been made available for the reporting the July month or third quarter 2015 taxable transactions.
- Additional information required from the old return include:
- Write back of bad debt amounts (over 150 days)
- Reverse charge services imports purchased from non-EU VAT companies
- Reverse charge services imports purchased from EU VAT companies
- Reverse charge on domestic supply of goods using anti-fraud reverse charge
- Reverse charge on domestic supply of goods provided by non-resident Polish supplier
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
