Poland new VAT return

  • Aug 27, 2015 | Richard Asquith
The new VAT-7 Polish VAT return has been made available for the reporting the July month or third quarter 2015 taxable transactions.

  • Additional information required from the old return include:
  • Write back of bad debt amounts (over 150 days)
  • Reverse charge services imports purchased from non-EU VAT companies
  • Reverse charge services imports purchased from EU VAT companies
  • Reverse charge on domestic supply of goods using anti-fraud reverse charge
  • Reverse charge on domestic supply of goods provided by non-resident Polish supplier
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
