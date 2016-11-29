VATLive > Blog > EU VAT > Poland raises VAT registration threshold - Avalara

Poland raises VAT registration threshold

  • Nov 29, 2016 | Richard Asquith
Poland is to increase its VAT registration threshold from PLN150,000 to PLN200,000 from 1 January 2017.

The country has received authorization from the EU, which is required under the EU VAT Directive. The increase will only apply to domestic/resident businesses in Poland. Non-resident businesses still face a nil threshold for Polish VAT registration.

The move is aimed at reducing the VAT compliance burden on small companies, and the administrative burden on the tax authorities.

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara