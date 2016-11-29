Poland raises VAT registration threshold

Poland is to increase its VAT registration threshold from PLN150,000 to PLN200,000 from 1 January 2017.

The country has received authorization from the EU, which is required under the EU VAT Directive. The increase will only apply to domestic/resident businesses in Poland. Non-resident businesses still face a nil threshold for Polish VAT registration.

The move is aimed at reducing the VAT compliance burden on small companies, and the administrative burden on the tax authorities.