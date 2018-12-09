Poland reduced VAT rates update
- Dec 9, 2018 | Richard Asquith
The Polish Ministry of Finance has provided further clarifications on 2019 changes to the reduced VAT regime. The reforms are designed to realign certain supplies to international Combined Nomenclature classifications to give more certainty to tax payers.
The changes include:
- E-books will be reclassified from 23% to 5%
- Online newspapers and journals will be recategorized from the standard 23% rate to the 8% rate
- All bakery goods will be classified as reduced rated
Need a fiscal representative in Poland?
Non-EU businesses selling in Poland will need to appoint a fiscal representative alongside completing VAT registration and returns.
Fiscal representatives are responsible for the accurate VAT submissions of their non-EU clients.
Avalara offers a Fiscal Representative Service as part of its international VAT and GST Registration and Returns Service.
Need help with your Polish VAT compliance?
Researching Polish VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade.
Total results : 4
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
UK VAT Guide - Avalara
North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara
US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses