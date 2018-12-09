VATLive > Blog > EU VAT > Poland reduced VAT rates update

Poland reduced VAT rates update

  • Dec 9, 2018 | Richard Asquith
The Polish Ministry of Finance has provided further clarifications on 2019 changes to the reduced VAT regime. The reforms are designed to realign certain supplies to international Combined Nomenclature classifications to give more certainty to tax payers.

The changes include:

  • E-books will be reclassified from 23% to 5%
  • Online newspapers and journals will be recategorized from the standard 23% rate to the 8% rate
  • All bakery goods will be classified as reduced rated

Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara