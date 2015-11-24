Poland SAF-T VAT reporting July 2016

Poland is to become the latest European country to introduce Standard Audit File for Tax (SAF-T) regime. This is an XML-based protocol for the transmission of companies’ transactions to the tax authorities to enable efficient auditing of taxable transactions.

SAF-T enables tax authorities to receive a complete listing of all taxable transactions (sales, purchases, stocks, invoices etc.). The regime then allows the tax authorities to easily run their own analytical tests and tax calculations ahead of audits.

The new requirement comes into place on 1 July 2016 for large companies. Small and medium sized businesses (less than 250 employees) will be required to implement the requirement by 1 July 2018.

SAF-T was developed by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). It was first adopted by Portugal in 2007. Since then, France, Germany, Luxembourg and Austria.