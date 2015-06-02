Poland to extend VAT registration threshold

Poland has entered into the process of extend its derogation to set its VAT registration threshold at €30,000 per annum

This requires the European Commission to inform the European Council of the continuation of the extended threshold and variation from the EU VAT Directive. Per the Directive, Poland is allowed to offer a €10,000 VAT registration threshold. This was originally extended to €30,000 in 2009.

Poland has now applied to have this extended until 2018.