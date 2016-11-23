VATLive > Blog > European News > Poland VAT e-filings - Avalara

Poland VAT e-filings

  Nov 23, 2016
Poland is to introduce compulsory online filings for a range of VAT-related submissions from 1 January 2017.

The affected filings include: VAT-7; VAT; VAT-7K-7D; and the summary information VAT and EU intra-community supplies.

There will be a 1-year transition period for businesses that do not:

  • Provide EU intra-community supplies
  • Provide Reverse charge services or goods
  • Receive reverse charge-related goods or services

