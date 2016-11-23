Poland VAT e-filings
- Nov 23, 2016 | Richard Asquith
Poland is to introduce compulsory online filings for a range of VAT-related submissions from 1 January 2017.
The affected filings include: VAT-7; VAT; VAT-7K-7D; and the summary information VAT and EU intra-community supplies.
There will be a 1-year transition period for businesses that do not:
- Provide EU intra-community supplies
- Provide Reverse charge services or goods
- Receive reverse charge-related goods or services
