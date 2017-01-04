Poland VAT fraud measures
Jan 4, 2017
Poland has introduced a range of anti-VAT fraud measures from the 1 January 2017. These include
- VAT registrations are no longer granted automatically as part of a business’ incorporation process
- Agents registering businesses for VAT may be held jointly liable for VAT (limited to PLN 500,000) for up to 6 month after registration
- The VAT registration threshold is increased
- Extension of the domestic reverse charge to gold and silver, and construction services
- Increased fines for the issuance of blank invoices
- Extension of join VAT liability to buyers of key chemicals and computer memory drives
