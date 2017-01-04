VATLive > Blog > European News > 2017 Poland VAT fraud measures - Avalara VATLive - Avalara

Poland VAT fraud measures

  • Jan 4, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Poland has introduced a range of anti-VAT fraud measures from the 1 January 2017. These include

  • VAT registrations are no longer granted automatically as part of a business’ incorporation process
  • Agents registering businesses for VAT may be held jointly liable for VAT (limited to PLN 500,000) for up to 6 month after registration
  • The VAT registration threshold is increased
  • Extension of the domestic reverse charge to gold and silver, and construction services
  • Increased fines for the issuance of blank invoices
  • Extension of join VAT liability to buyers of key chemicals and computer memory drives

