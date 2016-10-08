Poland VAT fraud measures
- Oct 8, 2016 | Richard Asquith
The Polish Ministry of Finance has issued draft measures to help combat VAT fraud. The potential changes, scheduled for January 2017, include:
- Raising the VAT registration threshold from PLN 150,000 to PLN 200,000 per annum
- New guarantee on the refund of VAT credits within 60 days, and 25 days where proof can be provided of payment of the supplier invoices
- Withdrawal of quarterly VAT reporting, except for micro-businesses
- Withdrawing the VAT exemption on outsourced administrative services in the financial services industry
- Extending the domestic reverse charge provision to cover a range of services in the construction sector
- Increased VAT fines on errors
