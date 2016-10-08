VATLive > Blog > European News > Poland VAT fraud measures - Avalara

  • Oct 8, 2016 | Richard Asquith
The Polish Ministry of Finance has issued draft measures to help combat VAT fraud. The potential changes, scheduled for January 2017, include:

  • Raising the VAT registration threshold from PLN 150,000 to PLN 200,000 per annum
  • New guarantee on the refund of VAT credits within 60 days, and 25 days where proof can be provided of payment of the supplier invoices
  • Withdrawal of quarterly VAT reporting, except for micro-businesses
  • Withdrawing the VAT exemption on outsourced administrative services in the financial services industry
  • Extending the domestic reverse charge provision to cover a range of services in the construction sector
  • Increased VAT fines on errors

 

Non-EU businesses selling in Poland will need to appoint a fiscal representative alongside completing VAT registration and returns.
Fiscal representatives are responsible for the accurate VAT submissions of their non-EU clients.
