Poland VAT split payments 2018
- May 14, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Poland is considering and amendment to the VAT Act, introducing a voluntary B2B VAT split payments regime from 2018. The measure, which includes customers paying VAT to a special, locked bank account, is aimed at reducing VAT fraud.
The draft proposal includes a split payment procedure whereby the VAT amount of a sale is paid into a special, supervised bank account of the supplier. The tax authorities can then make direct withdrawals from the bank account in settlement of the supplier’s regular VAT filing.
Whilst initially voluntary, any supplier opting for the procedure would be exempted from other anti-VAT fraud measures. This includes being held jointly and severally liable for the payment by their customers of the VAT element of sales.
The split payment proposal was originally raised in 2015.
Need a fiscal representative in Poland?
Non-EU businesses selling in Poland will need to appoint a fiscal representative alongside completing VAT registration and returns.
Fiscal representatives are responsible for the accurate VAT submissions of their non-EU clients.
Avalara offers a Fiscal Representative Service as part of its international VAT and GST Registration and Returns Service.
Need help with your Polish VAT compliance?
Researching Polish VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade.
Total results : 4
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
UK VAT Guide - Avalara
North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara
US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses