Poland VAT threshold and turnover tax

Poland is reviewing raising its VAT registration threshold from PLN 150,000 to PLN 200,000. The Ministry of Finance is considering the move to reduce the compliance burden on small businesses, and to refocus the efforts of tax office staff on large-scale VAT fraud.

In addition, for smaller businesses, the tax authorities may look to a simplified turnover-tax regime rather than input/output VAT system. Again, this could simplify compliance and reporting for targeted companies.