Polish live cash register requirements
- Sep 27, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Poland is to introduce a new, centralised database to live record all cash based payments in shops, restaurants and similar outlets.
This will include a new range of electronic point-of-sale registers which will be electronically linked to the database for instant reporting of transactions and VAT calculations. Data exchanged will include: price, VAT rate and amount, location and time of transaction. For B2B sales, the customer’s tax identification number will be required.
Taxable persons will be able to make a 90% claim on the cost of new registers up to the value of PLN1,000.
Need a fiscal representative in Poland?
Non-EU businesses selling in Poland will need to appoint a fiscal representative alongside completing VAT registration and returns.
Fiscal representatives are responsible for the accurate VAT submissions of their non-EU clients.
Avalara offers a Fiscal Representative Service as part of its international VAT and GST Registration and Returns Service.
Need help with your Polish VAT compliance?
Researching Polish VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade.
