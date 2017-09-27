VATLive > Blog > European News > Polish live cash register requirements - Avalara

Polish live cash register requirements

  • Sep 27, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Polish live cash register requirements

Poland is to introduce a new, centralised database to live record all cash based payments in shops, restaurants and similar outlets.

This will include a new range of electronic point-of-sale registers which will be electronically linked to the database for instant reporting of transactions and VAT calculations. Data exchanged will include: price, VAT rate and amount, location and time of transaction. For B2B sales, the customer’s tax identification number will be required.

Taxable persons will be able to make a 90% claim on the cost of new registers up to the value of PLN1,000.

Click for free Polish VAT info

Need a fiscal representative in Poland?

Non-EU businesses selling in Poland will need to appoint a fiscal representative alongside completing VAT registration and returns.
Fiscal representatives are responsible for the accurate VAT submissions of their non-EU clients.
Avalara offers a Fiscal Representative Service as part of its international VAT and GST Registration and Returns Service.

Get fiscal rep in Poland

Need help with your Polish VAT compliance?


Researching Polish VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade. 

Find out more

Poland VAT news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/poland,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/poland,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/poland,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/poland,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
May-31-2022

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara