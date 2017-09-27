Polish live cash register requirements

Poland is to introduce a new, centralised database to live record all cash based payments in shops, restaurants and similar outlets.

This will include a new range of electronic point-of-sale registers which will be electronically linked to the database for instant reporting of transactions and VAT calculations. Data exchanged will include: price, VAT rate and amount, location and time of transaction. For B2B sales, the customer’s tax identification number will be required.

Taxable persons will be able to make a 90% claim on the cost of new registers up to the value of PLN1,000.