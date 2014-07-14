Polish reverse charge on import VAT for Authorised Economic Operators
- Jul 14, 2014 | Richard Asquith
Polish reverse charge on import VAT for Authorised Economic Operators
Poland has proposed the implementation of an import VAT simplification process for businesses holding an Authorised Economic Operator certificate
Polish import VAT
Currently, companies importing goods into Poland from outside of the EU must settle the import VAT, which is the standard Polish VAT rate of 23%. They can then reclaim this amount through their VAT reclaim.
In order to stimulate economic trade, Poland’s Ministry of Economics has proposed allowing the use of the reverse charge, which would in effect make the transaction cash flow neutral.
It is expected that the new legislation will come into effect on 1 January 2015.
Authorised Economic Operator Identification (EORI)
EU businesses may benefit from smoother administrative process on trading goods across the region by securing an EORI number. It often helps fast track goods through customs borders on import. Companies can obtain a number through their national tax authorities.
Certain non-EU transport companies may also apply for an EORI.