Polish reverse charge on import VAT for Authorised Economic Operators

Poland has proposed the implementation of an import VAT simplification process for businesses holding an Authorised Economic Operator certificate

Currently, companies importing goods into Poland from outside of the EU must settle the import VAT, which is the standard Polish VAT rate of 23%. They can then reclaim this amount through their VAT reclaim.

In order to stimulate economic trade, Poland’s Ministry of Economics has proposed allowing the use of the reverse charge, which would in effect make the transaction cash flow neutral.

It is expected that the new legislation will come into effect on 1 January 2015.