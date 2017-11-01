Polish SAF-T for all businesses 1st Jan 2018

From 1st January 2018, the mandatory requirement to submit Standard Audit Files for Tax (SAF-T) for all Polish VAT registered entities will be extended to all companies.

SAF-T submissions are due at the same time as the monthly or quarterly VAT return, and must be submitted by the 25 of the month following the reporting period. SAF-T was first introduced in Poland on 1 July 2016 for large tax payers only. The obligation applies to non-resident Polish VAT registered businesses, too.

Components of the monthly/quarterly submission includes