Polish VAT 2014 Law brings in widespread changes

2014 sees a major overhaul of the Polish VAT compliance regime following the approval of the 2014 Polish VAT Act. The changes are aimed at bringing the Polish Value Added Tax regime more into line with the EU VAT Directive. Areas of reform include the tax point, invoices and input VAT. Below is a summary of the main changes which came into effect on 1 January 2014.

Polish Tax Point

The condition on VAT being due only when a Polish VAT invoice has been issued has now been eliminated. This closes the common practice of delaying the recognition of the VAT chargeable event by delaying the issuance of a VAT. Instead, the general rule of VAT becoming due upon the completion of the delivery of the goods or service will now prevail in all situations. The Act has left a number of specialist exceptions, including the supply of public services (power, water etc), exempt financial services and some construction.

VAT base

For the purposed of calculating the amount subject to VAT, all costs associated with the provision of the goods or services must now be included in the base price. This has brought packaging, insurance and transportation costs into the taxable base for Polish VAT. Price discounts should also be taken into account when calculating the VAT due.

Issuing Polish invoices

Polish VAT invoices must be issued at the latest by the 15th of the month following the completion of the supply of goods or services. This replaces the old rule of invoicing within seven days of providing the supply.

Second hand goods

The sale of second hand goods is no longer VAT exempt.

Intra-community supplies input VAT