Polish VAT changes

The Polish VAT Act is to be amended from 1 July 2015. Changes to the Act include:

The rules on a customer’s liability for VAT have been extend on precious metals and certain types of photographic equipment

Changes to the deposit calculations rules placed for transactions of steel, petroleum and gold

Introduction of a new filing declaring sales of goods by vendors where the customer accounting for the VAT under the reverse charge mechanism

Extension of the domestic reverse charge to sales of unfinished aluminium, tine, zinc and lead

Withdrawal of the anti-fraud domestic reverse charge mechanism where the customer is not in possession of a Polish VAT number

Introduction of a minimum transaction value of PLN 20,000 for the application of the reverse charge mechanism of sales of mobile phones, laptops and other similar goods