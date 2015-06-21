Polish VAT changes
- Jun 21, 2015 | Richard Asquith
The Polish VAT Act is to be amended from 1 July 2015. Changes to the Act include:
- The rules on a customer’s liability for VAT have been extend on precious metals and certain types of photographic equipment
- Changes to the deposit calculations rules placed for transactions of steel, petroleum and gold
- Introduction of a new filing declaring sales of goods by vendors where the customer accounting for the VAT under the reverse charge mechanism
- Extension of the domestic reverse charge to sales of unfinished aluminium, tine, zinc and lead
- Withdrawal of the anti-fraud domestic reverse charge mechanism where the customer is not in possession of a Polish VAT number
- Introduction of a minimum transaction value of PLN 20,000 for the application of the reverse charge mechanism of sales of mobile phones, laptops and other similar goods
VP Global Indirect Tax
