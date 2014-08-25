Polish VAT portal first phase launch

A new Polish VAT communications portal has been partially launched last week. It will facilitate better communications between the tax office and members of the public and registered tax payers.

The initial public area of the VAT portal was launched on 18 August. This contains general information on the VAT code, filing dates, the penalty regime and calculation tools. Registered tax entrepreneurs are also able now to file their returns electronically through the portal.

The next phase will be for tax payers use online. It will enable VAT registered businesses to communicate electronically with the tax office, and include a dashboard with the current status of filings and any audits and associated penalties.