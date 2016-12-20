Portugal 2017 VAT changes
- Dec 20, 2016 | Richard Asquith
The 2017 Budget has been approved by Parliament. This included a number of VAT changes applicable from 1 January 2017. These included:
- Introduction of VAT deferment (via reverse charge) on import VAT for a range of goods (Sept 2017)
- Reclassification to the reduced 13% VAT rate of some basic foods
- A proposal to apply the reduced VAT rate on all beverages (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) supplied in restaurants and cafes
- Deadline for Standard Audit File for Tax (SAF-T) invoice table reporting is moved from the 25th to the 20th of the month following the reporting period
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara