Portugal approves VAT changes on bad debts
- Dec 28, 2012 | Richard Asquith
The 2013 Portuguese state budget has been approved, which contains a number of Portuguese VAT matters.
These include:
- The use of simplified invoices for small transactions, reflecting the EU’s VAT Invoice Directive
- Extensions to VAT exemptions and the right to deduct VAT
- Shortened period on the timeline for the refund of VAT paid on bad debts
- Changes to VAT compliance and thresholds for energy, agricultural and precious metal trading
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara