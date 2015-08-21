VATLive > Blog > VAT > Portugal Azores reduced VAT rates decreased - Avalara

Portugal Azores reduced VAT rates decreased

  • Aug 21, 2015 | Richard Asquith
From the 1 July 2015, the reduced Value Added Tax rates in the Autonomous Region of the Azores were cut as follows:
  • 10% rate reduced to 9%
  • 5% rate reduced to 4%.

There was not change to the standard VAT rate of 18%. The mainland, Portuguese VAT rate is 23%. It was increased in January 2011.

