Portugal Azores reduced VAT rates decreased
- Aug 21, 2015 | Richard Asquith
From the 1 July 2015, the reduced Value Added Tax rates in the Autonomous Region of the Azores were cut as follows:
- 10% rate reduced to 9%
- 5% rate reduced to 4%.
There was not change to the standard VAT rate of 18%. The mainland, Portuguese VAT rate is 23%. It was increased in January 2011.
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara