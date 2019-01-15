VATLive > Blog > EU VAT > Portugal cuts e-book VAT rates

Portugal cuts e-book VAT rates

  • Jan 15, 2019 | Richard Asquith
Portugal cuts e-book VAT rates

Portugal has reclassified to the 6% reduced VAT rate (5% Madeira, 4% Azores) for the following goods and services

  • Digital e-books and online publications. This follows the EU agreement last year to permit member states to lower VAT rates on digital publications to the similar reduced or zero rates enjoyed by their physical equivalent
  • Entrance fees to cultural events, including bullfighting.
  • Some cleaning services

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara
