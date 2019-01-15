Portugal cuts e-book VAT rates
- Jan 15, 2019 | Richard Asquith
Portugal has reclassified to the 6% reduced VAT rate (5% Madeira, 4% Azores) for the following goods and services
- Digital e-books and online publications. This follows the EU agreement last year to permit member states to lower VAT rates on digital publications to the similar reduced or zero rates enjoyed by their physical equivalent
- Entrance fees to cultural events, including bullfighting.
- Some cleaning services
Need help with your Portuguese VAT compliance?
Researching Portuguese VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade.
Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/portugal,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jan-11-2023
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/portugal,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Nov-8-2022
UK VAT Guide - Avalara
avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/portugal,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jul-4-2022
North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara
avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/portugal,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
May-31-2022
US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara