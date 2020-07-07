Portugal e-invoice Factura VAT assessments in COVID-19 crisis
- Jul 7, 2020 | Richard Asquith
Portugal is to switch its Value Added Tax assessments to using transactional information gathered by its e-invoice system, e-Factura. Portugal has recently delayed again filing and payment dates for VAT returns due to the disruption caused by the pandemic. The option to rely on VAT invoices submitted to the e-Facura system will only be available to resident businesses.
The criteria is as follows:
- Incorporated in 2020; or
- Dormant through 2019 and did not restart until the beginning of 2020; or
- 2019 Sales of €100,000 or below in 2019.
Portuguese E-factura invoice
In 2015, a new digital signature invoice approval system, E-Factura, was introduced for the approval of invoices with NIF numbers. Companies providing SAF-T submissions are not required to comply with this system.
