Portugal increases VAT on foodstuffs in 2012

There has been a change in Portuguese VAT Rate classification for certain food items & other products/services from January 2012.

Prepared foods currently being classified on reduced rates of either 6% (e.g. Beverages, Dairy Deserts, Soft Drinks, Prepared Potatoes) and 13% (e.g. Canned meat, edible offal, canned clams, canned fruit, jams & jellies, coffee, appetizers, snacks, restaurant food & beverage, oils and margarine spreads) are to change to 23%. Bottled spring & mineral water currently 6% will change to 13%. There are also changes in other services.