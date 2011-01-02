Portugal increases VAT on foodstuffs in 2012
- Jan 2, 2011 | Richard Asquith
There has been a change in Portuguese VAT Rate classification for certain food items & other products/services from January 2012.
Prepared foods currently being classified on reduced rates of either 6% (e.g. Beverages, Dairy Deserts, Soft Drinks, Prepared Potatoes) and 13% (e.g. Canned meat, edible offal, canned clams, canned fruit, jams & jellies, coffee, appetizers, snacks, restaurant food & beverage, oils and margarine spreads) are to change to 23%. Bottled spring & mineral water currently 6% will change to 13%. There are also changes in other services.
