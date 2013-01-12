Portugal passes new budget with VAT compliance changes

Portugal passed its 2013 Budget on the 31 December 2012. This included a number of changes to the VAT compliance regime. The principle changes include:

VAT on bad debts may now be recovered subject to certain conditions. For example, the debts must be at least six months old, and have factual evidence of impairment

the above entitlement only applies to debts which fall due after 1 January 2013

a 1-year extension on the VAT exemption for the transfer of immovable property

the extension of the Portuguese VAT exemption on copyright

changes to the proof of transport of goods for the purposes of evidencing movement of the goods into free circulation